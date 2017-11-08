WEATHER

Cooler air is blowing into Houston

Cooler weather is heading to the Houston area.

Clouds block out the sun, bring rain this evening.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A strong cold front blew thru Houston overnight, and the temps are still dropping. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says temperatures will hover in the upper 50s for most of the morning, significantly colder than they have been lately but closer to normal for this time of year.

After hitting another record high in the upper 80s yesterday, it will feel significantly cooler this afternoon as clouds block out the sun and north winds keep temps in the upper 50s and lows 60s. Those thick clouds could bring a few sprinkles and light showers during the day, but the best rain chance occurs this evening as a strong jet stream disturbance blows in from the northwest.

Travis says this disturbance should clear out by sunrise, ending the rain and bring back sunshine Thursday.

Our seasonably cool fall weather will stick around for the weekend as we honor our nation's veterans. We're expecting ample sunshine and seasonal temperatures with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

