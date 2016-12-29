Cool weather for Friday

Friday morning will feature cool temps in the 40s over most of the area except the coast. Those temps will be very close to normal for this time of year. The afternoon will be cool as well with most areas staying below 60.A wet weather system will blow into Texas this weekend, making for a cool, cloudy, and wet New Year's Even in Houston. The rain may come to an end Saturday evening just in time to ring in the New Year. Thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon, with more storms possible on a very warm Monday. A more significant cool down should reach Houston by the end of next week as arctic air spills back into the country.