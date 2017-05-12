WEATHER

Cool mornings, warm afternoons this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller has the latest forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Temperatures will drop into the low 60s across southeast Texas overnight. Chief Meteoorlogist Tim Heller says that's several degrees cooler than the last few nights and a few degrees cooler than normal for this time of year. The dry air blowing into Houston will warm up fast. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday. But it will be a "dry heat" with low humidity both days.

Tim says the moisture returns right away next week. We'll feel higher humidity by Tuesday with clouds and a few showers possible by the end of the week.
