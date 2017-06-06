Cool mornings, warm afternoons ahead

The weather system that brought southeast Texas scattered downpours over the past several days is moving away from Houston.Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says winds will be blowing from the north the next couple of days. That will blow drier air into the area. The dry air cools and heats very efficiently so expect cool mornings, but warm afternoons the rest of the week.A few clouds will return by the weekend, but the next chance of rain isn't until early next week.