Sweater weather the next couple of days

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller has the latest forecast.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Sweater weather returns across southeast Texas for the next couple of days with morning temperatures in the 40s and afternoon temperatures in the 60s.
A wind shift on Friday will blow moisture back in from the Gulf and increase our chances of rain to 30%. By the weekend, unseasonably warm temperatures will return with highs in the 80s and an increase in the humidity.

Stay weather aware when you head out with our free ABC13 Weather App. The built in weather radio will instantly alert you if a warning issued for your phone's location.
