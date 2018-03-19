WEATHER

Spring begins with beautiful weather in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Tim Heller has a look at the beautiful spring weather we'll see in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Spring officially begins at 11:15 AM Tuesday, March 20. And it's going to feel great outside in Houston!

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says temperatures will be cool in the morning and warm during the afternoon with a mostly sunny sky the next few days.

A wind shift will blow humidity back into southeast Texas by the weekend. Isolated showers are possible with the increasing heat and humidity.

