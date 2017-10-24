Cool front today, COLD front this weekend

A breezy cool front is blowing into Houston to day, but Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a true Canadian cold front arrives Friday bringing sweater weather for the weekend.Today's front won't produce any rain, but it will keep high temperatures below normal and help drop temperatures into the 40s tonight for this first time since mid-March!A second, stronger cold front will cross the area Friday afternoon. It'll bring rain showers, gusty winds, and much cooler weather this weekend. Lows in the mid 30s are possible north of Houston Sunday morning, and Travis says that's cold enough to put some frost on the ground!SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.