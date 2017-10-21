  • LIVE VIDEO Former presidents unite for hurricane relief concert
WEATHER

A cool front will bring storms and windy weather early Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

Storms expected today and Sunday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Our next cool front is set to move through during the middle morning hours on Sunday. We'll have a round of storms as the front passes so prepare for wet weather as you head to church. Most everybody will see some rain so we've raised the rain chance to 90%. Some ponding is expected on the roads but no major flooding or severe weather is expected.

The rain won't last long. Most of it will be in the Gulf by noon. Temps will briefly fall into the low and middle 60s behind the front. The afternoon will be sunny, windy, and mild with upper 70s expected.

Low temps Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday morning will fall to the comfortable 50s for most with some upper 40s possible up north. Highs will be in the 70s. Another front next Friday will bring even colder weather next weekend.

Check the radar wherever you are this weekend with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherone minute weatherheatHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Small quake rattles I-10 between Houston, San Antonio
Storm, strong winds cause damage around Houston
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower
Front brings storms, colder temps to Houston
More Weather
Top Stories
LIVE BLOG: Astros and Yankees face off in Game 7
PHOTOS: Fans fill MMP for Game 7 of ALCS
LIVE: Former presidents together for charity concert
Meet the youngest Astros fan
Funeral held for US soldier at center of Trump fight
Rockets: Chris Paul 'week-to-week' with knee injury
Vacant building damaged in 3-alarm fire
JFK assassination files release to be allowed
Show More
Watson proves to be shining star for Texans at bye week
Piney Point mansion hits market
3 charged in alleged dog fighting operation
Playboy to feature 1st-ever transgender playmate
Southern Smoke brings relief to Harvey victims
More News
Top Video
LIVE BLOG: Astros and Yankees face off in Game 7
Vacant building damaged in 3-alarm fire
Funeral held for US soldier at center of Trump fight
Judge tosses $417M award against Johnson & Johnson
More Video