WEATHER

Cool front bringing clouds, drizzle, and mist this Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Travis Herzog maps out the Monday forecast. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A weak cool front blowing in today will keep the the cloudy, cool weather going for one more day. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says you can expect drizzle and mist on your drive around town this morning.

The sun will come out Tuesday allowing temps to climb back into the 70s. After a few beautiful days, another round of strong storms may visit us Friday and Saturday.

Check the radar in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Wind damage reported at San Jacinto
Meet the kindergartner whose weather report is going viral
Pollen levels remain extreme in Houston area
More weather
WEATHER
Magnitude 5.3 quake strikes off Southern California coast
Microburst winds tear apart hangar near Hobby Airport
Power line safety tips everyone should know
Teen trapped in car under power line for hours
More Weather
Top Stories
Teen charged in 8-year-old's death set to face judge Monday
Scammers hoping a guilty conscience will lead to your pocket
Man reportedly confessed to double murder in Facebook post
Bartenders worried about fake IDs after DUI's involving minors
Partying at the Astrodome today? What you need to know
Facebook will tell you on Monday if Cambridge Analytica accessed your data
Texas National Guard troops deployed to the border
Russian FM: No evidence of Syria chemical attack
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
New dashcam video shows teen lead deputies on wild chase in bus
Rockets playoff tickets go on sale this morning
Driver found dead inside submerged car in Montgomery Co.
More News