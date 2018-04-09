Cool front bringing clouds, drizzle, and mist this Monday

A weak cool front blowing in today will keep the the cloudy, cool weather going for one more day. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says you can expect drizzle and mist on your drive around town this morning.The sun will come out Tuesday allowing temps to climb back into the 70s. After a few beautiful days, another round of strong storms may visit us Friday and Saturday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.