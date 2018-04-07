WEATHER

Cool down on the way! Here's what to expect the next 8 hours

Meteorologist Collin Myers has your 8-hour forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Here's a look at the forecast you can expect over the next eight hours.

8am: 68 | Overcast. Wind: N 10-20 | 10-20% sprinkles.

9am: 67 | Overcast. Wind: N 10-20 | 10-20% sprinkles.
10am: 66 | Overcast. Wind: N 10-20 | 10-20% sprinkles.
11am: 65 | Overcast. Wind: N 10-20 | 10-20% sprinkles.
Noon: 64 | Overcast. Wind: N 10-20 | 10-20% sprinkles.

1pm: 62 | Overcast. Wind: N 10-15 | 10-20% sprinkles.
2pm: 61 | Overcast. Wind: N 10-15 |Dry
3pm: 58 | Overcast. Wind: N 10-15 | Dry

Grab a jacket! It's going to get cold again!

Meteorologist Collin Myers has a look at what to expect this weekend.

WEATHER
