Conditions improve after severe weather hits the Houston area

Cooler temperatures will have you reaching for your jacket this morning

Much quieter today in the wake of yesterday's storm system. Along with the cooler temperatures this morning, you can expect a brisk start to your Wednesday with wind gusts between 25-30 mph. Make sure you dress in your warmest layers today!

Sweater weather returns across southeast Texas for the next couple of days with morning temperatures in the 40s and afternoon temperatures in the 60s.

A wind shift on Friday will blow moisture back in from the Gulf and increase our chances of rain to 30%. By the weekend, unseasonably warm temperatures will return with highs in the 80s and an increase in the humidity.


