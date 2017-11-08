Cold, wet night in Houston

Light rain and drizzle will drift across the Houston area tonight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the rain won't be heavy, just enough to keep the roads damp.Thursday starts cloudy and cold but the sky should start to clear by midday. Temperatures will still be cool, however.Our seasonably cool fall weather will stick around for the weekend as we honor our nation's veterans. We're expecting ample sunshine and seasonal temperatures with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Tim says there's a chance of a few showers on Sunday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.