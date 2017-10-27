WEATHER

Cold weather blows into Houston for the World Series

Record low temperatures possible this weekend
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A strong Canadian cold front is pushing toward Houston this morning, bringing a few brief showers, gusty north winds and falling temperatures during the afternoon.

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says although the day starts mild, temperatures will be in the 50s outside Minute Maid Park for the first pitch for game three of the World Series. Gusty north winds will put an additional chill in the air.

It gets even colder this weekend. Travis says temps will dip into the low 40s around sunrise Saturday, but when you factor in the wind, it'll feel like it's in the mid 30s! Sunshine will warm the air into the low 60s, but the north wind will continue to put an extra chill in the air.

Record low temperatures are possible Sunday morning. Travis says some outlying locations north and west of the city could drop into the mid 30s and light frost could develop in those areas. Afternoon highs will again reach into the 60s, about 15-degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

