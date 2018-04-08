WEATHER

Cold Sunday morning, mild afternoon

Meteorologist David Tillman has a look at your overnight forecast. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Most of us will wake up to chilly temps in the 40s Sunday morning. A light breeze will keep feels like temps in the 30s, especially northwest of Houston. Sunday afternoon will be nice with partly sunny skies and 60 degree temps. No rain is expected.

After we experience beautiful weather during the early and middle part of the coming week, another round of strong storms may visit us Friday and Saturday.

