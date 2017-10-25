WEATHER

Cold start, mild finish in Houston

Even colder weather expected this weekend
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Grab a warm jacket! Meteorologist Travis Herzog says temps in Houston have dropped into the 40s for the first time since March 15th. Sunshine combined with dry air will allow temperatures to quickly warm into the 70s by lunch time with highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday looks even warmer with highs back above 80, but Travis says we won't have to wait long for an even stronger cold front.

The cold front reaches Houston on Friday with a few showers, gusty winds and falling temperatures during the afternoon. Travis says temperatures will be in the 50s outside Minute Maid Park at first pitch for game three of the World Series.

Highs over the weekend will be in the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s. Some outlying locations north and west of the city could drop into the mid 30s early Sunday morning, and Travis says light frost could develop in those areas.
