Cold overnight, mild on Sunday

Meteorologist Collin Myers has a look at what to expect this weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Most of us will wake up to chilly temps in the 40s Sunday morning. A light breeze will keep feels like temps in the 30s, especially northwest of Houston. Sunday afternoon will be nice with partly sunny skies and middle 60 degree temps. No rain is expected.

Things change on Monday as warmer air moves in. There'll be enough moisture around for an isolated shower or two. After we experience some beautiful weather during the middle of the week, another round of strong storms may visit us Friday and Saturday.
