Cold front Thursday
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Dense fog will continue to plague the coast until a cold front arrives Thursday morning. The front may even spark a few brief showers between 4-7am.

It'll be much cooler and very windy all day Thursday. Winds will gust to more than 30 mph at times so hold on to that steering wheel tightly. We'll have temps in the upper 50s and low 60s most of the day. Temps will cool to the middle 40s Friday morning.

A wet weather system will blow into Texas this weekend, making for a cloudy, wet, and warmer start to 2017.
