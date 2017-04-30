Cold front brings showers and lightning to Houston

The possibility of severe weather is diminishing as a strong capping inversion sitting over southeast Texas has weakened the line of strong storms headed for Houston.That cap should keep the rain moving through from becoming heavy or strong, but ABC13 meteorologist David Tillman said we should still expect some showers and lightning as a cold front moves in from the northwest.The rains should hit downtown Houston around 1 a.m., and will reach Galveston by 3:30 a.m.Once the storms pass Houston, they could pick up steam tomorrow morning as they head towards Orange and Beaumont, Tillman said.When you wake up tomorrow, expect to see isolated showers with conditions clearing around 9 a.m.We'll see cooler temperatures with lows in the 60s. The humidity is expected to be low, and tomorrow is expected to be a beautiful day.