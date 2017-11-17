WEATHER

Cold front brings big weather change this weekend

Tim Heller's One Minute Weather Update. (KTRK)

Thanksgiving should be sunny and seasonably cool in Houston
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Another cold front is moving toward Houston and should push thru the city this weekend. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says temperatures will be in the low 80s Saturday afternoon before the cold front arrives. Sunday should be significantly cooler with gusty north winds.

A few quick showers are possible along the front, but Tim thinks most will stay dry.

Next week starts sunny but clouds return ahead of another cold front. Roads could be wet around southeast Texas for early holiday travelers on Tuesday. The rain should move out early Wednesday, leaving behind sunshine for the rest of the week.

As the ABC13 Weather Team has been forecasting all week, Thanksgiving Day should be mostly sunny with pleasant temperatures.

