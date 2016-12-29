Cold front blowing in today

It'll be much cooler and very windy all day Thursday as gusty cold front blows in. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says winds could gust to more than 35 mph at times, prompting a wind advisory. Temps will hover in the mid 60s throughout the afternoon, then dip into the mid 40s Friday morning.A wet weather system will blow into Texas this weekend, making for a cool, cloudy, and wet New Year's Even in Houston. Travis says the rain may come to an end Saturday evening just in time to ring in the New Year. Thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon, with more storms possible on a very warm Monday. A more significant cool down should reach Houston by the end of next week as arctic air spills back into the country.