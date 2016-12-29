WEATHER

Cold front blowing in today
EMBED </>More News Videos

Some cool arctic air is headed for Houston today

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
It'll be much cooler and very windy all day Thursday as gusty cold front blows in. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says winds could gust to more than 35 mph at times, prompting a wind advisory. Temps will hover in the mid 60s throughout the afternoon, then dip into the mid 40s Friday morning.

A wet weather system will blow into Texas this weekend, making for a cool, cloudy, and wet New Year's Even in Houston. Travis says the rain may come to an end Saturday evening just in time to ring in the New Year. Thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon, with more storms possible on a very warm Monday. A more significant cool down should reach Houston by the end of next week as arctic air spills back into the country.
Keep up to date with the weather using our free ABC13 Weather App.
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Get severe weather alerts sent to your phone
WEATHER
Fog delaying multiple ships in Galveston area
Tips for driving on slick winter roads
The different kinds of lightning
Christmas typhoon hammers Philippines
More Weather
Top Stories
2 injured as explosion rocks mobile home community
Cause unknown in deadly Apache helicopter crash
Delta: Unruly couple causes plane's return to airport
Debbie Reynolds, mom of Carrie Fisher, dead at 84
The world reacts to the death of Debbie Reynolds
Crews cleaning up after train comes off tracks
David Temple free after murder conviction tossed
Show More
Ritz crackers, bat used in road rage incident
19-year-old donates liver to mother
Teen stabbed in random attack on Houston's north side
Resident fights off intruder with firewood
Homeowner gets revenge on package thieves
More News
Top Video
Officials investigate mobile home fire in Crosby
Cause unknown in deadly Apache helicopter crash
Ritz crackers, bat used in road rage incident
Teen stabbed in random attack on Houston's north side
More Video