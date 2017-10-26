WEATHER

Cold front arrives in Houston on Friday

Warm weather for Thursday, but cold front moves in Friday morning (KTRK)

Record low temperatures possible this weekend
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A strong Canadian cold front is pushing toward and will arrive in Houston on Friday with a few showers, gusty winds and falling temperatures during the afternoon.

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says although the day starts warm, temperatures will be in the 50s outside Minute Maid Park for the first pitch for game three of the World Series. Gusty north winds will put an additional chill in the air.



It gets even colder this weekend. Tim says record low temperatures are possible Sunday morning. Some outlying locations north and west of the city could drop into the mid 30s and light frost could develop in those areas. Afternoon highs will be in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday, about 20-degrees colder than normal for this time of year.
