



Kids heading back to school on Wednesday will need their jackets.Another cold front will be moving through Houston overnight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says high temperatures will be in the mid 50s on Wednesday, about twenty degrees colder than Tuesday.Thursday will be cool as well but not as sunny. Clouds return with a few late light rain showers.More rain is possible Friday and with falling temperatures a few ice pellets could mix with the rain. But no hazardous impacts are expected.