Clouds, humidity and a few showers return Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The workweek started off with some beautiful weather with sunshine and low humidity. However, Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says it won't last.
High humidity, more clouds and a few showers are possible Tuesday. And there's a chance of rain every day this week.
Beautiful start to the week with sunshine and lower humidity, but it doesn't last. Wetter weather ahead. #houwx pic.twitter.com/X3ZwfgM1U2— ABC13 Tim Heller (@HellerWeather) July 31, 2017
Some of the rain late in the week and into the weekend could be heavy. Tim says most areas could pick up 2-3" of rain through the weekend, some areas could have much more than that.
Keep your eyes to the sky and MegaDoppler radar this week. Download the ABC13/AccuWeather app