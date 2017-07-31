WEATHER

Clouds, humidity and a few showers return Tuesday

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller has the latest weather forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The workweek started off with some beautiful weather with sunshine and low humidity. However, Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says it won't last.

High humidity, more clouds and a few showers are possible Tuesday. And there's a chance of rain every day this week.



Some of the rain late in the week and into the weekend could be heavy. Tim says most areas could pick up 2-3" of rain through the weekend, some areas could have much more than that.

Keep your eyes to the sky and MegaDoppler radar this week. Download the ABC13/AccuWeather app

