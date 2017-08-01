WEATHER

Clouds, humidity and a few showers return today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The dry air we enjoyed the last day of July is quickly getting replaced by muggy Gulf air today. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says along with the bump in humidity comes more clouds and a small chance for a brief, heavy downpour.

Travis says to prepare for widespread storms Wednesday as moisture levels climb even more and a disturbance blows in from north Texas. Some of the rain will be heavy and could lead to minor street flooding.

Rain chances will stay with us for the rest of the week and could spike again this weekend.




Some of the rain late in the week and into the weekend could also be heavy. Travis says that it won't rain at your location every day, but when you add it all up over the next week, most areas should pick up 2-3" of rain.

Keep your eyes to the sky and MegaDoppler radar this week. Download the ABC13/AccuWeather app

