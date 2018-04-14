Clear skies, a stiff breeze, and cool temps for the rest of the weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --We've got a brief cool snap for the rest of the weekend. Low temps will fall to the 40s both Saturday and Sunday nights. Let's enjoy the beautiful sunshine through Tuesday.
Humidity levels rise once again by Wednesday. Significant rain will hold off until next Saturday.
