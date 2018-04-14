WEATHER

Clear skies, a stiff breeze, and cool temps for the rest of the weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Collin Myers has your updated weather report.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We've got a brief cool snap for the rest of the weekend. Low temps will fall to the 40s both Saturday and Sunday nights. Let's enjoy the beautiful sunshine through Tuesday.

Humidity levels rise once again by Wednesday. Significant rain will hold off until next Saturday.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Wind damage reported at San Jacinto
Meet the kindergartner whose weather report is going viral
Pollen levels remain extreme in Houston area
More weather
WEATHER
Hail and structure damages reported across area
Storms Friday could be severe if they 'bust the cap'
NO MORE: Harvey has been officially retired as storm name
What will this year's hurricanes be named?
More Weather
Top Stories
Stafford PD searching for men involved in aggravated robbery
SATURDAY EDITION: All the news you need in 60 seconds
Hail and structure damages reported across area
Man charged in shooting death of worker at construction site
Starbucks responds after video of arrest in Philly store goes viral
HIGHLIGHTS: 31st Annual Houston Art Car Parade
Teacher leading rally to support Katy ISD superintendent after allegations
What a witness says happened during Phila. Starbucks arrests
Show More
Bacteria and feces found in fake cosmetics seized in LA
Security guard shot outside sports bar in east Harris County
US, UK & France launch Syria strikes targeting chemical weapons
2-year-old killed after tree falls on home during storm
Details revealed in teen's suffocation death inside van
More News