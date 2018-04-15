It'll be nice and cool the next few nights. Humid, sticky weather returns Wednesday and lasts through next weekend. pic.twitter.com/OuUHcBcECs — David Tillman (@TillmanWeather) April 15, 2018

We've got a brief cool snap. Low temperatures will fall to the 40s again tonight.Let's enjoy the beautiful sunshine through Tuesday.Humidity levels rise once again by Wednesday. Significant rain will hold off until next Saturday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.