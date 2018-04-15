WEATHER

Clear skies, a stiff breeze, and cool temps for the rest of the weekend

Meteorologist Collin Myers has your weather update.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We've got a brief cool snap. Low temperatures will fall to the 40s again tonight.

Let's enjoy the beautiful sunshine through Tuesday.

Humidity levels rise once again by Wednesday. Significant rain will hold off until next Saturday.


