Cleanup begins after possible tornado rips through Sealy

There are shocking images out of Sealy as residents and county crews have been cleaning up after a possible tornado tore through the area Tuesday.Homeowner Mike Fisher recalls the moments before severe weather ripped through Sealy, causing massive damage throughout the town.Fisher's teenage son was on the other side of the house in his bedroom playing video games. Once Fisher heard the storm, he ran to the kitchen."It knocked me down when it blew the front walls out," Fisher said.But he couldn't make contact with his son.Fisher said for 45 seconds, he was screaming for him, trying to make sure he was OK. He said it was the longest 45 seconds of his life.Fisher's son, Blaine, ran into the bathroom and huddled next to the sink, holding tight to his dog."I thought I was going to die," Blaine said.It didn't last long, but it caused a lot of damage.I-10 at Rexville Road was shut down around 6:30 last night and has since reopened after the storm knocked power lines down and overturned an 18-wheeler on the highway, just west of Highway 36.Traffic was backed up for miles behind the closure on both eastbound and westbound lanes as police refused to allow drivers to go backwards to exit the highway."The car started shaking from the wind," said Yolanda Rico, who was stranded on I-10 for eight hours. "The rain started to hit, and couldn't see in front of us. Pulled over."Eyewitness News reporter Courtney Fischer spoke to a bar owner in Sealy whose business on Highway 36 was torn apart from the storm."It's still not real. It's surreal. I can't," Creekmore's Sports Bar owner Stephanie Litchauer said.Litchauer fought back tears during her interview as she described the massive damage to her business while she looked up to see no roof above."All of the sudden, you couldn't see out the front door because it was just a massive hail," she said. "I looked towards the pool room and saw daylight. A customer grabbed me and threw me into the office. My husband was here and was helping other people take shelter in the bar. Everybody hunkered down."There were about 20 people in the bar when severe weather rolled through, and fortunately, no one was injured.Meanwhile, all Sealy ISD schools and offices were closed as people recovered from the storm.Stay with Eyewitness News as we continue to update you on clean up efforts in Austin County.