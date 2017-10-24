Chilly night in Houston

Cooler weather for the third game of the #WorldSeries when the @Astros return to #Houston on Friday. pic.twitter.com/ymsIRYFDJq — Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) October 25, 2017

Temperatures will cool into the 40s overnight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says temperatures Wednesday morning will be the coolest of the season, so far.Until later this week. That's when another cold front will slide across Houston, dropping temperatures even lower.The cold front reaches Houston on Friday with a few showers, gusty winds and falling temperatures.Highs over the weekend will be in the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s. Tim says some outlying locations north and west of the city could drop into the upper 30s early Sunday morning.