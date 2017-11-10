WEATHER

Chilly Friday morning before your beautiful start to the weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You'll want your jacket this morning as temps bottom out in the 40s and only warm into the mid 50s by 9AM.

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says that a full day of sunshine will push highs back into the 70s this afternoon, a preview of things to come for Veterans Day.

The weekend will be seasonably mild with a sunny sky on Saturday. A weak front sinks into southeast Texas with a few clouds on Sunday. An isolated shower could develop, but Travis says most areas will likely stay dry.

