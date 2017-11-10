Chilly Friday morning before your beautiful start to the weekend

You'll want your jacket this morning as temps bottom out in the 40s and only warm into the mid 50s by 9AM.Meteorologist Travis Herzog says that a full day of sunshine will push highs back into the 70s this afternoon, a preview of things to come for Veterans Day.The weekend will be seasonably mild with a sunny sky on Saturday. A weak front sinks into southeast Texas with a few clouds on Sunday. An isolated shower could develop, but Travis says most areas will likely stay dry.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.