Chance of showers will bring down temps today



Triple digit temps likely Saturday. Heat relief coming Sunday along with thunderstorms next week. #houwx pic.twitter.com/oaBEPCl8hQ — ABC13 Tim Heller (@HellerWeather) July 28, 2017

A rare July cool front will push into southeast Texas today. Scattered thunderstorms are possible during the morning and early afternoon as the front passes. A strong storm or two can't be ruled out.If the front moves completely through the area, we could enjoy a brief break from the humidity on Monday and Tuesday. It'll still be very warm, just not nearly as humid.More thunderstorms are possible late next week with heavy rain.If you're planning outdoor activities, keep your eyes to the sky and MegaDoppler radar.