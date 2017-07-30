WEATHER

Chance of showers will bring down temps today

The weather won't be as hot today, but we will have a chance of showers. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A rare July cool front will push into southeast Texas today. Scattered thunderstorms are possible during the morning and early afternoon as the front passes. A strong storm or two can't be ruled out.

If the front moves completely through the area, we could enjoy a brief break from the humidity on Monday and Tuesday. It'll still be very warm, just not nearly as humid.


More thunderstorms are possible late next week with heavy rain.

If you're planning outdoor activities, keep your eyes to the sky and MegaDoppler radar.
