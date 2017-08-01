Chance of rain going up for Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The humidity is starting to climb, the clouds are starting to build and rain is in the forecast. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says showers are likely around Houston and all of southeast Texas on Wednesday and that rain could be heavy at times. The storms are not expected to be severe, but frequent lightning will produce some loud rumbles around the area.
Rain chances will stay with us for the rest of the week and could spike again this weekend. Tim says most of us will get 2-4" of rain over the next seven days. Some will get more.
