Chance of rain expected west of Houston today

Some very moist air could bring a few showers just west of Houston during the day.While ABC13 meteorologist Travis Herzog said he expects the rain to stay away from the city during the morning commute, we could see some rain later in the morning.Travis is tracking a strong line of storms moving in from west Texas, but the expectation is the wet stuff is going to fizzle before it reaches Houston city limits.What you could notice though is the wind this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Jackson and Matagorda counties until 8 a.m.Travis said the winds we are feeling are from the storms that spawned numerous tornadoes in the plains yesterday.Counties west of Houston have the greatest chance of rain today, Travis said.After a dry Thursday and Friday, storms are expected to move back in during the weekend as a front stalls out to our north.So far in May, we are nearly 2" deficient in rain at Bush Airport and 1.59" at Hobby Airport, according to chief meteorologist Tim Heller.