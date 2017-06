EMBED >More News Videos Eye on the Gulf: Wednesday afternoon update.

Carnival Cruise Line made changes in its itinerary due to Tropical Storm Cindy in the Gulf of Mexico.Carnival Valor and Carnival Triumph have reversed the dates of its five-day Caribbean cruise from Galveston.June 17 - GalvestonJune 18 - At SeaJune 19 - CozumelJune 20 - Progreso (Merida)June 21 - At SeaJune 22 - GalvestonJune 17 - GalvestonJune 18 - At SeaJune 19 - Progreso (Merida)June 20 - CozumelJune 21 - At SeaJune 22 - GalvestonJune 19 - New OrleansJune 20 - At SeaJune 21 - CozumelJune 22 - Progreso (Merida)June 23 - At SeaJune 24 - New OrleansJune 19 - New OrleansJune 20 - At SeaJune 21 - Progreso (Merida)June 22 - CozumelJune 23 - At SeaJune 24 - New Orleans