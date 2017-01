Canadian swim team practices in the snow

Snow did not stop members of the Simon Frasier University swim team from practicing and having a good time.In a video posted to YouTube by Rolando Hernandez, members of the swim team run outside in snowy British Columbia wearing only their bathing suits. Two teams compete in a chilly relay with members swimming the backstroke and breaststroke in the snow.According to AccuWeather, heavy snowfall is common in British Columbia, which averages nearly 40 feet of snow per year.