Near record cold possible early Sunday morning in southeast Texas. #Houston's record low: 39° in 1910. #houwx pic.twitter.com/nsB3QBo2w6 — Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) October 27, 2017

BRRRRRR! It's not your imagination. It really iscold outside.The combination of extremely dry air and weakening winds are combining to give us very cold conditions this morning. The record is 39 set back in 1910. We're forecasting a record breaking temperature of 38 for Houston Sunday morning.There is a freeze warning issued for counties north of Houston, including Houston, Polk and Trinity Counties. A quick, light freeze is possible from Conroe northeast to Woodville, so protect your tender plants if you live in that area.If you don't like the cold weather, a light south wind and plenty of sunshine will give us high temps in the upper 60s Sunday afternoon, and upper 70s and low 80s Monday through Wednesday. The weather is looking good for Halloween Trick or Treating with temps in the low 70s and only a 20 percent rain chance. Rain chances increase to 60 percent on Wednesday.The really warm and humid weather moves back in starting Thursday when high temps reach the middle 80s. Once it warms up, don't expect another big cool down for quite some time.