A patch of tropical moisture moving in from the Gulf will bring scattered downpours today, but Meteorologist Travis Herzog says strong wind shear will prevent a tropical weather system from developing. While no tropical storms are expected to form over the next few days, the National Hurricane Center is now spotlighting the northwest Caribbean as a place to watch as broad low pressure forms over Father's Day weekend.Travis says this low will tug a large area of deep tropical moisture into the Gulf early next week, and our best computer models continue to suggest low pressure may spin up in this moisture over the western Gulf. We'll keep an eye on it in case anything does materialize after Father's Day.