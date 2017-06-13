ABC13 HURRICANE GUIDE

Daily Tropical Update: Eye on the Caribbean this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Travis Herzog's daily tropical weather update for Tuesday, June 13, 2017

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A patch of tropical moisture moving in from the Gulf will bring scattered downpours today, but Meteorologist Travis Herzog says strong wind shear will prevent a tropical weather system from developing. While no tropical storms are expected to form over the next few days, the National Hurricane Center is now spotlighting the northwest Caribbean as a place to watch as broad low pressure forms over Father's Day weekend.

Travis says this low will tug a large area of deep tropical moisture into the Gulf early next week, and our best computer models continue to suggest low pressure may spin up in this moisture over the western Gulf. We'll keep an eye on it in case anything does materialize after Father's Day.

abc13 Interactive Hurricane Guide


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
weathertropical depressiontropical stormhurricaneABC13stormABC13 hurricane guide
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ABC13 HURRICANE GUIDE
ABC13 Presents: 'Extreme Weather' special
Live hurricane tracking map
What will the 2017 hurricane season bring?
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
More ABC13 hurricane guide
WEATHER
Hot and humid with more scattered downpours
Tropical Storm Allison disaster began 16 years ago today
The Aurora Lights color the sky around the world
Celebrate World Oceans Day by protecting coral reefs
More Weather
Top Stories
Court appearance for couple charged in Denny's fight
Man in wheelchair killed during argument at party
Hernandez family files lawsuit against deputy and husband
Police seize drugs at airport disguised as edible cactus
Prisoners on the run after killing prison guards
Boy found dead after being left in daycare van
Ex-NBA star Dennis Rodman arrives in North Korea
Show More
North Korea releases US citizen Otto Warmbier
Everything you need to know about deadly Denny's fight
Timeline of deadly Denny's altercation
What we know about couple indicted in Denny's fight
Another one bites the dust: Gymboree to close stores
More News
Top Video
Court appearance for couple charged in Denny's fight
Watch the Olaf's Frozen Adventure trailer
Police seize drugs at airport disguised as edible cactus
Revival Market to host Father's Day pig roast
More Video