WEATHER

Bodies of couple missing since 1942 found frozen in Swiss glacier

EMBED </>More Videos

The bodies of a couple who have been missing since August 1942 were discovered frozen inside a glacier in Switzerland on Friday, July 14. (Glacier300 via Storyful)

Seventy five years after going to feed cows on their farm, the mummified corpses of a couple have been found frozen in a Switzerland glacier.

Marcelin and Francine Dumoulin left on the long walk to feed their cattle in a meadow above Chandolin in the Valais canton on August 15, 1942, but never returned. Their bodies were discovered by a worker from the cable car and ski lift company Glacier 3000 in the Tsanfleuron glacier. The glacier is retreating causing much of the area to become uncovered, according to Accuweather.

Along with the couple's World War II-era clothes, they also had several items well-preserved items - such as a book and watch - that helped local police identify the remains.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatheru.s. & world
Load Comments
WEATHER
More storms possible as the heat cranks up a notch
Don fizzled over the Caribbean
Why are solar eclipses so rare?
Waterspout spotted in La Porte near Sylvan Beach
More Weather
Top Stories
More storms possible as the heat cranks up a notch
Use TX-Tag on Grand Parkway? Check your bill for overcharges
Suspect released as DA solidifies Flores murder case
Woman on trial for wreck that killed Pearland officer
Father and son killed in head-on crash
The rise and fall of OJ Simpson
Houston's In-N-Out Burger to land on Westheimer Road
Company pulls girls makeup after I-Team finds asbestos
Show More
Man accused of killing wife in 1999 could be re-tried
Longtime HISD board member dies
Council members delay passage of recycling deal
Was Amazon looking to scoop up H-E-B?
Texas teens hold quinceanera protest at the Capitol
More News
Top Video
Was Amazon looking to scoop up H-E-B?
The rise and fall of OJ Simpson
Council members delay passage of recycling deal
Americans' outrageous spending on avocado toast
More Video