Bird's-eye view of Houston floods from SkyDrone13

See areas hit hardest by the flash flood (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The torrential rains began overnight and dumped as many as six inches of rain in some areas of Houston.

SkyDrone13 was out flying over high water throughout the morning, showing us some of the dangerous conditions drivers faced on the roadways.

In Langham Creek, floodwaters overflowed from the creek banks, causing problems for motorists in northwest Houston.

Water completely covers half of the divided road and encroaches on lanes on the other side as well. Drivers of high profile vehicles could be seen attempting to pass through the flood waters. Many with smaller cars wisely turned around.

WATCH: SkyDrone13 flies over flooded Langham Creek
SkyDrone13 over flooding near Langham Creek



On I-45, drivers faced the daunting task of dodging puddles that soon turned into lakes in the middle of one of Houston's biggest freeways.

