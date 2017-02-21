Beautiful weather ahead in Houston!

Here's a look at some of the rainfall totals from today's storms: heaviest amounts west of Houston. pic.twitter.com/S2Ly7Kwqir — Casey Curry (@CaseyWeather) February 20, 2017

After a rough start to the workweek, our weather remains quiet through Friday.Skies continue to clear out today, so look for cool temps overnight, with most of the area dropping into the 50s.We're in for more beautiful days with warm afternoons until our next front arrives late Friday. It looks like a beautiful weekend with highs around 70 and lows in the upper 40s.