Beautiful today, but spooky showers tomorrow

Today will be beautiful and mild, but it won't stay that way for Halloween. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says it might be more trick than treat from the atmosphere as a messy front stalls out over Houston.After a mild, mostly sunny start to the work week, expect moisture levels to rise dramatically on Tuesday. That, along with passing disturbances, will lead to a scattered showers off-and-on for Halloween.Our highest rain chance of the week will come Tuesday night and Wednesday morning when a stronger jet stream disturbance moves through. There's a 60 percent chance your doorstep will get wet.The really warm and humid weather moves back in starting Thursday when high temperatures reach the middle 80s. Once it warms up, don't expect another big cool down until after the weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.