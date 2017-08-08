BE PREPARED: Expecting more storms tonight

#BREAKING: Flash Flood Watch EXTENDED thru 8AM *Wednesday*. New counties added north. https://t.co/pAd8BkChmJ pic.twitter.com/vUQ2qQh3N5 — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) August 8, 2017

Heavy storms dumped 5-6" inches of rain across west Houston this morning, bringing street flooding and forcing bayous out of their banks. Following a midday break from the rain, more downpours are expected this evening and overnight.Deep tropical moisture has combined with a passing disturbance to produce the heavy downpours around Houston.A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday for parts of southeast Texas.Some of the rain could be heavy with street flooding a possibility. Lightning will be a concern with any storm that pops up. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s.Scattered downpours are also possible Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, especially in the afternoon hours.