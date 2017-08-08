WEATHER

BE PREPARED: Expecting more storms tonight

EMBED </>More Videos

Rain storms are expected to fire back up this afternoon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Heavy storms dumped 5-6" inches of rain across west Houston this morning, bringing street flooding and forcing bayous out of their banks. Following a midday break from the rain, more downpours are expected this evening and overnight.

Deep tropical moisture has combined with a passing disturbance to produce the heavy downpours around Houston.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday for parts of southeast Texas.

SEE ALSO: Rainfall totals in your part of town

Some of the rain could be heavy with street flooding a possibility. Lightning will be a concern with any storm that pops up. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s.

Scattered downpours are also possible Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, especially in the afternoon hours.
Download the free ABC13/AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Two simple homemade solar viewers
Residents cautious as water recedes near Hall's Bayou
Bird's-eye view of Houston floods from SkyDrone13
Harris Co. bayous still at high levels after 5-6" rain
More Weather
Top Stories
Swimming to be banned at San Luis Pass
Body of missing woman in her 60s found in retention pond
Trump warns N. Korea of 'fire and fury' over threats
Bird's-eye view of Houston floods from SkyDrone13
Register to attend Texans open practice in Houston
Do you know what to do if your car floods?
Authorities recover local man's body from Canyon Lake
Country music legend Glen Campbell dies at 81
Show More
K-9 bites officer during chase in Texas City
Harris Co. bayous still at high levels after 5-6" rain
Missile crisis: A timeline of North Korea's recent launches
Residents cautious as water recedes near Hall's Bayou
Sheriff: Vehicles stolen from dealerships, sold online
More News
Top Video
Do you know what to do if your car floods?
K-9 bites officer during chase in Texas City
Selena Gomez takes on a new role as handbag designer
Houston Methodist Hospital is No. 1 in Texas for sixth year
More Video