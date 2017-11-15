Back into the 80s today but a front arrives this weekend

Now that the fog has burned off, Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we're in for a lot of sunshine with pleasantly warm afternoon highs in the low 80s. With the wind returning from the Gulf, you'll notice the moisture levels creeping up as well with slightly higher humidity than yesterday.It will continue to warm up Thursday, and by Friday it will be warm enough to challenge the record high of 85 set in 2013.Our next cool front is slated to arrive Saturday with a few showers and a brief drop in temperatures. Once the front clears, the rest of the weekend looks beautiful and cooler.A stronger cold front looks to arrive just before Thanksgiving Day, making for colder holiday weather.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.