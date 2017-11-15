WEATHER

Back into the 80s today but a front arrives this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Travis Herzog says more fog expected tomorrow morning. (KTRK)

Record high temps are possible before a cool front arrives on Saturday
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Now that the fog has burned off, Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we're in for a lot of sunshine with pleasantly warm afternoon highs in the low 80s. With the wind returning from the Gulf, you'll notice the moisture levels creeping up as well with slightly higher humidity than yesterday.

It will continue to warm up Thursday, and by Friday it will be warm enough to challenge the record high of 85 set in 2013.

Our next cool front is slated to arrive Saturday with a few showers and a brief drop in temperatures. Once the front clears, the rest of the weekend looks beautiful and cooler.

A stronger cold front looks to arrive just before Thanksgiving Day, making for colder holiday weather.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherone minute weatherheatHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Harvey's 'Biblical' rainfall is getting more likely
PHOTOS: Hundreds dead after Iran-Iraq earthquake
WINTER OUTLOOK: Cooler now, but what's ahead?
Great weather to honor our nation's veterans
More Weather
Top Stories
More than 90 groups get $29M in Harvey relief funds
Shooter who killed at least 4 in California town ID'd
Bad blinker use leads to slow-speed freeway chase
'Classic serial killer' - Escaped psych patient is MIA
Can the 'Ziplock bag for cars' keep floodwaters out?
Fireball streaking across sky caught on camera
Kylie Jenner hosting makeup pop-up in Houston Galleria
Man live streams behind wheel during hours-long chase
Show More
Police arrest driver for pizza box license plate
Papa John's apologizes for criticizing anthem protests
Kingwood Randall's is finally open again after Harvey
Bird stuck to nose of airliner after striking it
Investigators find 40 dogs, 6 cats inside Hockley home
More News
Top Video
Cards Against Humanity buys land on Mexican border
Does Houston really need another Starbucks?
Mark Hamill surprises fans on Disneyland ride
Lawsuit claims NutriBullet blew up causing injuries
More Video