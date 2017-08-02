WEATHER

Atlantic is quiet for now but watching the Gulf and Caribbean next week

EMBED </>More Videos

Travis Herzog's Daily Tropical Weather Update for Wednesday, August 2, 2017 (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
There are no immediate threats of any tropical weather systems developing over the Atlantic basin in the next 5 days, but Meteorologist Travis Herzog says there are signs the deep tropics may come to life next week.

Travis says we'll need to keep an eye on the northern Gulf this weekend as another rare summer front gets that far south and combines with moisture from a tropical wave.

Long range computer models suggest we'll need to keep an eye on the Caribbean and Gulf next week as a strong tropical wave blows over the warm waters.

ABC13 Interactive Hurricane Guide


CLICK/TAP ON MAPS TO ENLARGE








Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
weathertropical depressiontropical stormhurricaneABC13stormABC13 hurricane guide
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Heavy storms expected today
Download the ABC13/AccuWeather app!
Some pretty cool science is gonna happen during the eclipse
Man and dog escape from flash flood
More Weather
Top Stories
Heavy storms expected today
WATCH LIVE: People trapped after Minnesota school blast
President Trump signs Russia sanctions bill
Dow crosses 22,000 mark for first time
Wife charged in fatal shooting of common-law husband
Disney hiring reps to work from home in Texas
Willowridge HS getting help amid black mold woes
Couple says kids were taken away over low IQ scores
Show More
Former school employee in jail for sending nudes to student
Teen who jumped from plane called 'anxious, fidgety'
Local workers stuck on fishing vessel in Alaska
Highway 90A/FM 1640 crossover opens in Rosenberg
Woman jailed in Honduras over 'can safe' to hide valuables
More News
Top Video
That's not a dog! Woman confused by brown purse
Former school employee in jail for sending nudes to student
Mom desperate to find her son in Japan custody
Jury: Couple who defamed wedding photog must pay $1M
More Video