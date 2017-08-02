

CLICK/TAP ON MAPS TO ENLARGE













There are no immediate threats of any tropical weather systems developing over the Atlantic basin in the next 5 days, but Meteorologist Travis Herzog says there are signs the deep tropics may come to life next week.Travis says we'll need to keep an eye on the northern Gulf this weekend as another rare summer front gets that far south and combines with moisture from a tropical wave.Long range computer models suggest we'll need to keep an eye on the Caribbean and Gulf next week as a strong tropical wave blows over the warm waters.