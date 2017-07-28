WEATHER

Numerous storms over the Pacific could signal higher activity in the Atlantic this August

EMBED </>More Videos

Travis Herzog's Daily Tropical Weather Update for Friday, July 28, 2017 (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Several storms are spinning across both sides of the Pacific Ocean, and Meteorologist Travis Herzog says this is a sign the tropics may soon awaken again in the Atlantic. A tropical wave near Africa currently has a 20% chance of forming into a tropical depression or storm over the next five days, otherwise it is quiet in the Atlantic basin.

Travis says a pattern change is coming next week that will cut off the flow of dusty air from Africa to Texas, increasing storminess over the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean.

Four named storms have formed so far this hurricane season, which doesn't normally occur until August 23rd! Research has shown that storms forming east of the Caribbean before August signal high hurricane activity from August to October. The next name on the list is "Emily."

ABC13 Interactive Hurricane Guide


CLICK/TAP ON MAPS TO ENLARGE








Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
weathertropical depressiontropical stormhurricaneABC13storm
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Dangerous heat, more humidity until storms arrive
Remembering: The surprise hurricane of 1943
Watch the peak of the Delta Aquariids
NASA issues safety warning for August eclipse
More Weather
Top Stories
Passengers escape burning bus in Katy Freeway HOV lane
Japan: North Korea fires possible missile
2 officers survive 16-foot fall from Southwest Fwy
Veteran's 'dream home' destroyed by fire
Dangerous heat, more humidity until storms arrive
UberEats driver caught on camera confronting woman
No mis-steak-in': Police foil meat heist
CEO tests job applicants with texts at odd hours
Show More
Starbucks to shutter all Teavana stores
Use your 'Spidey sense' in Houston this weekend
Little dog found wrapped in trash bag in dumpster
Court: Toxic relationship for parents of murdered boy
BEWARE: Crook demands money in "virtual" kidnapping
More News
Top Video
LOL: Rodent hilariously holds on for dear life
Little dog found wrapped in trash bag in dumpster
CEO tests job applicants with texts at odd hours
No mis-steak-in': Police foil meat heist
More Video