Another warm, humid December day in Houston
Travis Herzog has the latest on this warm and muggy Tuesday.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A weak front is stalling out over Houston, keeping the air humid and fairly cloudy today. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says that front should keep our high below yesterday's record-shattering high of 84. The warm weather and sea fog along the coast will continue until Thursday morning, when our next cold front arrives.

Travis says the front won't give us much rain, but it will give us chilly temps for a couple of days. A warm, wet weather system will blow into Houston New Year's Eve, making for a warm, wet start to 2017.
