Stormy Friday in Houston

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller has the latest forecast.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
There are two storms in our forecast over the next seven days. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says scattered strong thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon in Houston. Some of the rain could be briefly heavy and could fall with small hail, but no widespread severe weather is expected on Friday.

The weekend looks sunny and warm with high temperatures in the low 80s in some spots.

Another storm will be tracking across Houston early next week and Tim says the second storm will be bigger and stronger. Showers and thunderstorms are likely both Monday and Tuesday. Some of the storms could be severe and 3-5" of rain could fall before the storm moves out on Wednesday.

