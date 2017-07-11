Another round of storms Wednesday

The sea breeze along with daytime heating will spark another round of afternoon storms Wednesday afternoon. Watch out for lightning and some brief street flooding with the strongest storms. The highest risk for storms will be east of the I-45 corridor. Rain chances will be 30% or less out west. If you don't pick up a cooling shower, expect high temps in the middle 90s with fells like temps over 100.This pattern of afternoon tropical downpours will continue into the weekend.If you're planning outdoor activities, keep your eyes to the sky. The tropical airmass will produce frequent lightning and gusty winds.