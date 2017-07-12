WEATHER

Another round of storms Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Hot and steamy with a slight chance of showers for your Wednesday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The sea breeze along with daytime heating will spark another round of afternoon storms Wednesday afternoon. Watch out for lightning and some brief street flooding with the strongest storms. The highest risk for storms will be east of the I-45 corridor. Rain chances will be 30% or less out west. If you don't pick up a cooling shower, expect high temps in the middle 90s with feels like temps over 100.

CHECK THE RADAR IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD


This pattern of afternoon tropical downpours will continue into the weekend.

If you're planning outdoor activities, keep your eyes to the sky. The tropical airmass will produce frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Where to see the last Manhattanhenge of 2017
Powerful chemicals in lightning bugs make them light up
The tropics are quiet for now...
ABC13 Hurricane Guide
More Weather
Top Stories
Man killed in boat crash on Lake Conroe
Man in wheelchair claims self-defense in E. Houston shooting
Police: Former worker's son planned 79-year-old's murder
Gymboree closing 350 stores after filing for bankruptcy
Prosecutors: Parents taunted malnourished child before death
Takata adds new type of inflator to huge air bag recall
The past, present and future of Grand Texas Theme Park
Show More
Let's taco 'bout Torchy's new menu items
Family gets new look at suspect in death of teen
Honorary ESPY given to Pasadena Special Olympian
Sandra Bland's mom is moving to where her daughter died
Blue Bell teases yet another new ice cream flavor
More News
Top Video
Man in wheelchair claims self-defense in E. Houston shooting
Man killed in boat crash on Lake Conroe
5 top core moves to get in shape
Where to celebrate Pecan Pie Day!
More Video