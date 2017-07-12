WEATHER

Another round of storms Thursday

Meteorologist David Tillman has the latest forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The sea breeze along with daytime heating will spark another round of afternoon storms Thursday afternoon. Watch out for lightning and some brief street flooding with the strongest storms. Rain chances will be 30% for the area. If you don't pick up a cooling shower, expect high temps in the middle 90s with feels like temps over 100.

This pattern of afternoon tropical downpours will continue into the weekend.

If you're planning outdoor activities, keep your eyes to the sky. The tropical airmass will produce frequent lightning and gusty winds.

