Another round of storms Friday

Meteorologist David Tillman has the latest forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The sea breeze along with daytime heating will spark another round of afternoon storms Friday afternoon. Lightning and heavy downpours are likely with the strongest storms. Rain chances will be 30% for the area. Whether or not you get the rain, expect high temps in the mid 90s with feels like temps over 100.

This pattern of afternoon tropical downpours will continue into the weekend, and it may even get stormier this weekend as remnant moisture from Tropical Depression #4 blows in from the Gulf.

If you're planning outdoor activities, keep your eyes to the sky and MegaDoppler radar. This tropical airmass will produce frequent lightning and gusty winds.

